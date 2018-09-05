The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has canceled an Amber Alert issued Wednesday night for a missing 16-year-old from Portland, TN.
The alert initially said the 16-year-old female was abducted by 21-year-old Ronnie Wilmoth.
Wilmoth has been charged with aggravated kidnapping.
Portland Police said they were dispatched around 6:10 p.m. in regards to a possible abduction by her boyfriend, Wilmoth.
Witnesses told police Wilmoth had come to the home on Portland Boulevard and that an argument occurred between him and the teen. Witnesses said Wilmoth grabbed the girl and placed her into his car and drove away.
The Amber Alert was active for about 30 minutes. The TBI said the girl, who is eight months pregnant, was found unharmed in Portland, and that she was not with Wilmoth.
Police said the teen was found at a local business and Wilmoth was taken into custody at a family member's home.
The investigation into this case is continuing and is being conducted by the Portland Police Department.
