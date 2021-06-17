NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The TBI has canceled an Amber Alert for a missing 9-month-old Smyrna girl after she was found safe and her biological mother, Nyx Omega, arrested in East Nashville on Thursday morning.

Authorities arrested Nyx after an individual reportedly spotted the grey Toyota Scion associated with the Amber Alert on the 400 block of Shelby Avenue and called police.

9-month-old Nichelle Omega was reportedly found safe with Nyx.  

The TBI issued the Amber Alert on Wednesday after Nichelle was believed to have been abducted by Nyx, her biological, non-custodial mother.

Police said Nyx and Nichelle had last been seen in the area of Smyrna Library on Enon Springs Road West around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and issued an Endangered Child Alert.

At 10 p.m., the TBI upgraded the endangered child alert to a statewide Amber Alert.

The Amber Alert has now been canceled and Nyx charged.

News4 is live at the scene gathering the latest information.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.