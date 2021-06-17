NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The TBI has canceled an Amber Alert for a missing 9-month-old Smyrna girl after she was found safe and her biological mother, Nyx Omega, arrested in East Nashville on Thursday morning.
Good news update!!! Nichelle Omega has been located and is SAFE. Nyx Omega is in custody. Both were found in Nashville. Thank you to everyone for keeping your eyes open, and for the retweets! pic.twitter.com/4WNJhXfCgV— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) June 17, 2021
Authorities arrested Nyx after an individual reportedly spotted the grey Toyota Scion associated with the Amber Alert on the 400 block of Shelby Avenue and called police.
BREAKING: The Toyota Scion associated with the #AMBERAlert appears to have been located by Metro Police. It has the same license plate number provided by TBI, DGK 392. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/bq7CkXVyJA— Ryan Breslin (@RyBrez) June 17, 2021
9-month-old Nichelle Omega was reportedly found safe with Nyx.
The TBI issued the Amber Alert on Wednesday after Nichelle was believed to have been abducted by Nyx, her biological, non-custodial mother.
Police said Nyx and Nichelle had last been seen in the area of Smyrna Library on Enon Springs Road West around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and issued an Endangered Child Alert.
At 10 p.m., the TBI upgraded the endangered child alert to a statewide Amber Alert.
The Amber Alert has now been canceled and Nyx charged.
News4 is live at the scene gathering the latest information.
