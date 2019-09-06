Traveon Thompson and Le'asia Thompson

Traveon Thompson, Jr and Le'asia Thompson are believed to be with their non-custodial mother Jennifer Lewis.

 Clarksville PD

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two missing Clarksville children have been found safe in Wytkeville, VA. 

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says the children were found with their noncustodial mother, 39-year-old Jennifer Lewis, who is now in custody. 

According to Clarksville Police, 11-year-old Traveon Thompson, Jr. and 10-year-old Le'asia Thompson were with Lewis who had an active warrant for custodial interference, and has been known to take the children in the past even though she does not have custody of them.

The children were discovered missing around 7:30 p.m. when another family member came home and the pajamas they were wearing were left in a bedroom. The family searched the neighborhood for the children but didn't find them. Police were notified around 10 p.m. the children were missing. 

A cellphone the children had was pinged in the Mt. Juliet area around 7 p.m. Later checks did not provide a response from the phone.
 
Lewis' phone indicated she was in Ripley, TN around 12:30 a.m. Friday which is her last known residence. But, a check by police revealed she no longer lives at that address.
 
TBI would like to thank everyone who helped spread the word. 
 

