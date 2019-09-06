CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two missing Clarksville children have been found safe in Wytkeville, VA.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says the children were found with their noncustodial mother, 39-year-old Jennifer Lewis, who is now in custody.
UPDATE: Great news to share! Le’Asia and Traveon Thompson have been located in Wytkeville, VA with their noncustodial mother who is now in custody. They are both safe! Thank you to everyone who helped spread the word! pic.twitter.com/GttylpEvof— TBI (@TBInvestigation) September 7, 2019
According to Clarksville Police, 11-year-old Traveon Thompson, Jr. and 10-year-old Le'asia Thompson were with Lewis who had an active warrant for custodial interference, and has been known to take the children in the past even though she does not have custody of them.
The children were discovered missing around 7:30 p.m. when another family member came home and the pajamas they were wearing were left in a bedroom. The family searched the neighborhood for the children but didn't find them. Police were notified around 10 p.m. the children were missing.
