HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An Amber Alert issued early Saturday morning out of Hendersonville has been called off after authorities found an 8-year-old boy unharmed in Nashville.
#TNAMBERAlert: Tyree McClain has been found safe in Nashville and suspect Ashley Carter is in custody.Thank you for helping us to spread the word! pic.twitter.com/Dz2ruVVXQG— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) February 1, 2020
At around 2:39 a.m. the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released an Amber Alert for 8-year-old Tyree McClain of Hendersonville. McClain's non-custodial mother, 27-year-old Ashley Carter, is facing a kidnapping charge and was believed to be in a gold, older-model Chevrolet sedan.
Shortly after the alert was issued, authorities found McClain safe at a motel near Bell Road in Antioch at around 3:10 a.m.
Carter has since been taken into custody and booked into the Sumner County Jail.
