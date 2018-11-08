ROCKWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - The search for a missing 17-year-old girl from East Tennessee is now over.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed early Saturday morning that the 17-year-old subject of an AMBER Alert was found safe in Henry County, Georgia, which is outside Atlanta.
Robert Garren, the suspect believed to have taken the girl from Roane County where she lived, was also arrested Saturday.
Officials have not released information about how they were located and apprehended at this time.
The Rockwood Police Department confirmed that the 2006 Honda Odyssey that the 17-year-old was believed to be traveling in was found in a parking lot in Chattanooga on Friday morning.
"At this point, we have no supporting leads to suggest the pair has had anyone's assistance," said the TBI in a statement. "It's most likely they're in the area of Hamilton County."
Investigators say the girl is 5'5", 120 pounds, wears glasses and has braces. She was last seen wearing tan Adidas pants with a pink stripe and a green shirt. She has medical issues and does not have her medicine with her.
Garren will likely face charges in the incident.
Stay with News4 for updates.
NOTE: Now that she has been found safe, News4 will not identify the juvenile victim, in name or photograph, until the details of her alleged kidnapping are released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.