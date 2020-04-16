NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A wish list has been created to help the patients suffering from COVID-19 and the nurses who are caring for them.
The list was created on Amazon by TriStar Centennial Nurses includes snacks, puzzles, games, and gift cards to name a few.
It all started when a nurse was unable to help out on the COVID-19 floor, so came up with a way to support her fellow nurses.
“She really just wanted to help out the nurses to begin with. Just to figure out a way to be here for them and encourage us as we’re working on the COVID floor,” Megan Warren, who is a registered nurse at TriStar Centennial, said.
The list soon expanded to a wish list for COVID-19 patients.
“We just thought what a great way to use the list to see if we could do like coloring pages or puzzles or something for them to while they’re just sitting in the room. I mean they’re sad. They don’t get to see their families,” Warren said.
The nurses at TriStar Centennial said it’s these simple things that make all the difference.
“It’s definitely helped their spirits come up a little bit. We have a night and day differences with giving them things like that,” said Warren.
To see the full list, click here.
