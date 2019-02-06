NASHVILLE (WSMV) - On Wednesday night, Amazon will host an event for students and community members who are interested in learning more about the company's new Nashville Operations Center of Excellence.
The event will feature remarks by Senior Vice President for Worldwide Operations Dave Clark and other leaders from Amazon Operations to discuss their teams and how the Nashville center will grow to innovate for customers around the world.
Members of the community and those interested in learning more about the Operations Center of Excellence can click here to RSVP for "Amazon: Live at the Ryman."
Tickets are required to attend the event and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Those interested in attending should register early to confirm attendance.
The new Operations Center of Excellence will create 5,000 jobs in Nashville, and will serve as the eastern U.S. hub for Amazon's retail operations business.
At the event, Amazon recruiters will be on-hand to talk to students and those interested in learning more about working at Amazon.
