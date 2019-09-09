Amazon is looking to hire 5,000 people in Nashville. The search for talent is starting with a big event.
A sign in the middle of the Nashville Yards construction downtown reads, 'Come Build the Future With Us.' It's close to where an east coast retail operations headquarters is being built for Amazon. Today, that sign has new importance.
Amazon is holding a career day in six cities across the country; Seattle, Dallas, Chicago, Boston, Arlington and Nashville. The events are meant to fill 30,000 positions across the country.
"We know Nashville and Tennessee has the talent base that is important to grow the operation," said Ardine Williams, Amazon's vice president of workforce development.
Williams said the company already employees 6,500 Tennesseans, and this career day will again show Nashville's importance to Amazon.
"It's an attractive location for candidates," she said. "People enjoy working in a city that offers a rich variety of entertainment, of food venues, of great schools for their kids. Nashville is an important partner for us."
Williams said jobs available start with entry level roles that give $15 an hour with benefits and expand to a wide range of other jobs like software development.
Amazon is asking people who are interested to come to the Cannery Ballroom on Tuesday, September 17. Current employees and recruiters will be available to speak with anyone in attendance. Doors are set to open at 11:30 am and close at 7 pm.
To register for the event, go to https://amazoncareerdaynashville.splashthat.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.