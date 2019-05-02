NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Amazon surprised teachers and students at Warner Arts Magnet Elementary School on Thursday with $10,000 worth of school supplies.
In a statement, Amazon said they understand the challenges Nashville teachers face to "fundraise and get the supplies they need in the classrooom." They said it's all a part of being a good neighbor in their new Nashville home.
"These supplies will ensure that students have the resources to create, invent, learn and imagine to their fullest potential, and teachers can lesson plan for the upcoming school year knowing they have what they need," a spokeperson for Amazon's public relations team said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.