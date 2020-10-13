LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) – A new Amazon middle mile sorting center will be coming to La Vergne.
The city announced the building will be coming to Park 24 off Bain Drive and Mason Road and will be 256,000 square feet. The sorting center will be responsible for sorting packages before being transferred to a delivery station or last-mile delivery partner for final delivery for customers.
The center brings with it nearly 1,100 new jobs and is hiring both new full-time and part-time associate jobs. The roles all pay at least $15 per hour.
Click here for more information about open positions.
“La Vergne continues to show that its business friendly policies and low taxes attract global leaders to the city,” said Mayor Jason Cole. “With our diverse workforce and interstate access La Vergne is proud to welcome Amazon’s newest sorting center to Middle TN.”
"We are once again elated with Amazon bringing a sortation facility along with 1,100 new jobs to the City of La Vergne," said Economic Development Specialist Thomas Broeker. "Amazon’s second investment within the city over the last year will have a major economic impact and adds to the long list of world class companies doing business in La Vergne."
