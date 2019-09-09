NASHVILLE (WSMV) - E-commerce giant Amazon is set to hire tens of thousands of people across the country over the next few months.
A spokesperson for Amazon says there will be specific opportunities for job seekers in cities all over the country including in Arlington, Virginia, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Nashville and Seattle.
To find out more about Amazon jobs available, click here.
