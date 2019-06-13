NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- The Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued an alert for certain models of a space heater sold by Amazon.
Two models of the "Amazon Basics" 1500 watt ceramic space heater are being recalled, both with oscillating fans and without.
Amazon is contacting every purchaser of the space heaters, but there is chance some may have been purchased second-hand, or received as gifts.
If you find you have one of the recalled heaters, immediately stop using it, unplug it from the wall, and reach out to Amazon Customer Support at amazonspaceheaterrecall@amazon.com or toll-free by phone at 888-280-4331.
Both models of the heaters were sold in silver and black colors, on Amazon's website between October of 2017 through March of 2019.
The CPSC received 30 reports from the United States and Canada of the ceramic heater overheating, burning, or sparking. Two of the reported incidents included minor damage to the power outlet it was plugged into.
The following ID numbers are printed on the label on the back of the units: B074MWKSLX, B074MX8VNR, B074MR2HGM, B074MWRLZM.
