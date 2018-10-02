NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Amazon has announced it will be increasing its minimum wage to $15 for full-time, part-time, temporary and season employees across the U.S. starting on Nov. 1.
Approximately 250,000 Amazon employees, as well as 100,000 seasonal workers, are expected to benefit from the wage increase.
The company says it also plans on advocating the government to raise the federal minimum wage.
“We will be working to gain Congressional support for an increase in the federal minimum wage. The current rate of $7.25 was set nearly a decade ago,” said Jay Carney, Senior Vice President of Amazon Global Corporate Affairs. “We intend to advocate for a minimum wage increase that will have a profound impact on the lives of tens of millions of people and families across this country.”
Amazon has several fulfillment centers in Middle Tennessee, including Nashville, Lebanon and Murfreesboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.