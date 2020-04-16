NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Amazon is partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank to provide direct-to-home food delivery to Nashville’s most vulnerable residents who are home bound.
Direct home food delivery is one of the four areas Second Harvest Food Bank has focused their efforts during this COVID-19 pandemic. The other areas are school and families, community food distribution sites, and serving the homeless.
Starting this week, Amazon has agreed to deliver 60 meals to MNPS and Conexion Americas families, who can’t get to the school or community distribution points. Second Harvest said Amazon has offered to deliver more than 60 meals to that population if the need arises and up to 2,000 food delivery runs a day.
“Nashville has warmly welcomed Amazon into the community and we remain committed to being a good neighbor in our second home. Thank you again to mayor cooper and the city of Nashville. Although the current landscape is challenging, we’re proud to stand strong together,” David Alperson, Vice President of Amazon Logistics, said.
Second Harvest Food Bank is working with another organization to feed approximately 250 in the homeless community at the Nashville Fairgrounds and proving Chick-fil-A meals for the homeless as well.
President of Second Harvest Food Bank said they are working with other restaurants to have prepared meals to help serve those in the community who need it.
Publix Super Markets Charities announced on Thursday that they were making a second $1 million donation to Feeding America member food banks including Second Harvest. The following amounts will be donated to Tennessee food banks:
- Chattanooga Area Food Bank Chattanooga $10,000
- Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee Maryville $7,500
- Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee Nashville $35,000
- Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee Kingsport $5,000
“As we continue to see an increase in the number of people facing food insecurity during this pandemic, we are grateful to Publix Super Markets Charities for this additional contribution in support of Feeding America member food banks,” Publix CEO Todd Jones said in a statement on Thursday. “This donation will provide meals and essential supplies to our neighbors and continues to support our ongoing commitment to alleviating hunger in the communities we serve.”
The latest donation from Publix Super Markets Charities will be going to food banks in seven states.
