NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The big holiday weekend shopping continues today on Cyber Monday, with many will be taking advantage of online deals.
At the seven Amazon fulfilment centers in Tennessee, employees are working hard to sort through the many orders expected today.
Officials with Amazon said they kicked off the holiday shopping deals as early as October because of COVID-19, but are expecting a major turnout for Cyber Monday.
They say one of the hot ticket items for shopping today are electronics
To prepare for the demand of holiday shopping, this year Amazon announced they are hiring about 100,000 seasonal jobs.
Katie Larsen, Amazon PR Manager says Amazon optimizes orders to get the products that are already closest to you to your doorstep.
"So once you order, that will go into our system and we will route it to our fulfillment center nearest you," Larsen said. "If you have selected same-day delivery it will probably arrive on your doorstep from a carrier that’s already in your city or nearby."
Amazon says they’ve put over 150 safety measures in place that fulfilment center employees are following while working to get your items to you.
In addition to fulfillment centers, Amazon also has 44 delivery stations here in Tennessee to help get your order delivered more quickly.
