MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Amazon has officially launched its newest state-of-the-art fulfillment center in the Midstate.
The new facility is a welcomed addition to Amazon's already robust presence in Middle Tennessee. Hundreds of employees were welcomed inside the facility for the first time on Tuesday. They were greeted by Titan's Cheerleaders and Middle Tennessee University leadership.
Amazon hired over 1,000 full-time employees to work at the safe and technologically advanced center.
“Every day at Amazon, incredible employees come together to deliver for our customers,” said Rajat Kapoor, general manager of Amazon’s Mt. Juliet fulfillment center. “I’m proud to work for a company that invests in its employees’ futures. My team and I are dedicated to the development of our employees and we are excited to create a safe, engaging, and fun work environment where everyone can grow and succeed.”
Since 2010, Amazon has invested $8.9 billion in Tennessee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.