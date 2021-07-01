NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Amazon teams are gradually returning to the office in Nashville, and the tech giant is offering its employees benefits to those who use "green mobility" to get to work.
The new commuter benefit is offering a range of incentives to corporate employees who decide to ride a bike to work. Amazon said it will pay for their bike costs and give Nashville employees $175 a month starting July 1st.
In addition to the cash incentive, Amazon is offering these subsidies:
"We are looking forward to welcoming our employees back to our offices and want to encourage them to rethink the way they get to and from work, so we’re creating new incentives to pick a greener way to commute—even if it is just one to two days a week," said John Schoettler, vice president of Global Real Estate and Facilities.
