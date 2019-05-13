NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Amazon is making an incredible off to its employees.
If you’ll partner with us, we’ll set you up in your own business.
Delivering packages is the bread and butter for Amazon. To that end, the company will help employees launch their own package delivery business.
It’s part of Amazon’s Career Choice Program to expand a worker’s future career by paying most of the cost for college or trade courses, even if it leads you to another industry.
More than 12,000 workers have already taken advantage of the offer, but this new incentive takes it one step farther.
Amazon will fund the start-up costs, up to $10,000, to help an employee launch their own package delivery business, and three months of their current gross salary.
Amazon relies primarily on UPS to deliver most of their packages to customers.
This new incentive is a win-win for both Amazon and the employee.
“We’ve heard from lots of employees who always wanted to start their own business. Sometimes that can be challenging. Successful companies can make between $7,500 and $300,000 operating a fleet of 20 to 40 vehicles,” said Amanda Kip, communications officer for Amazon’s Seattle headquarters. “Amazon takes a hands-on approach to the entire process.”
Amazon also has a special leasing agreement for vans to help start up the delivery business and, of course through Amazon, you have a built-in delivery volume.
