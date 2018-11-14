It's the largest jobs announcement in state history, and the city is making sure traffic is ready for it.
Amazon announced 5,000 jobs coming to Nashville.
City leaders are frantically working to make sure our highways and side-streets can handle the influx of people. We already have 20,000 people who work in downtown Nashville on a daily basis.
These folks take Broadway, Charlotte, and I-40 to get to and from work every day.
Now, there's a lot of pressure on the city to make sure the roads and infrastructure are up to snuff when Amazon opens its doors.
Mayor David Briley said once the transit plan overwhelmingly failed, they began looking at the next steps.
Now, the city is investing in its current transit system, asking for federal dollars to do so.
They're also partnering with TDOT to better manage the flow of traffic.
“A big part of managing the traffic in and out of downtown is doing a better job with the technology, to manage the thoroughfares in and out of downtown,” said Briley
That technology includes - fiber optics and sensors, keeping tabs of how many cars are on the road. And, managing lights accordingly.
“We've been talking to TDOT about expanding that to all of the thoroughfares in and out of town. A big part of that is managing the existing traffic with more technology, so we can move people in and out without having to spend the bigger money associated with light rail,” said Briley.
Realtor Lydia Armistead says traffic can be difficult to sell to newcomers...
“Traffic is always going to be a challenge,” she said. “You’d be amazed at how many people moving here are used to a 25, 35, or 40 minute commute.”
Briley says they do anticipate a number of hires by Amazon to be "local." And, a good chunk of employees won't be taking the main thoroughfares to work each day.
“A significant number of Amazon employees are anticipated to walk or bike to work,” said Briley.
News4 reached out to Amazon for comment about whether the majority of hires will be local, but did not hear back.
