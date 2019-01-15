NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Amazon is making it even easier to get your favorite dishes from Nashville restaurants.
Starting Tuesday, Amazon Prime members can get meals delivered right to their doors through Amazon Restaurants.
All customers have to do is enter their address and zip code here or use the Amazon or Prime Now apps to check which restaurants are available.
Some of the participating restaurants include Virago, Saint Anejo, Whiskey Kitchen, Chauhan Ale & Masala House and Prince's Hot Chicken Shack South.
"Nashville is one of the country's most up-and-coming food destinations, with popular restaurants serving classic Southern favorites as well as diverse international cuisine," said Jerry Rapisarda, general manager of Amazon Restaurants, in a news release. "Now residents and visitors can enjoy that food from the comfort of home - or wherever they are - using their Amazon account."
For a limited time, customers can take $10 off their first two orders when they enter the promo code "10EAT10" at checkout.
Restaurant owners who are interested in participating can click here for more information.
