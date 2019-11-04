NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- The Amazon Future Engineer program has a new $40,000 scholarship portion, aimed at increasing access to computer science education for high school seniors.
The new scholarship opportunity, part of their larger science and engineering educational campaign for children and young adults under their Amazon Future Engineer program, also offers the recipients a guaranteed summer internship with Amazon.
100 students will be selected from the pool of applicants, and the awardees will each receive $10,000 annual scholarships over four years, to pursue computer science at an accredited college or university of their choice.
Applications opened November 4th, and the deadline to apply is 3:00pm central on January 17, 2020.
Requirements to qualify as an applicant include:
- Be U.S. citizens or permanent residents.
- Be high school seniors who are currently enrolled in or who have completed an advanced placement computer science course or who have taken an advanced placement computer science test.
- Be planning to enroll in full-time undergraduate study at an accredited four-year college or university for the entire upcoming academic year majoring in computer science, software engineering, computer engineering or other computer related field of study.
- Have a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale (or its equivalent).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.