NASHVILLE (WSMV) - On Wednesday, Church Street Park in downtown Nashville received an $50,000 investment from Amazon to fund their continued programming, maintenance, security, and beautification efforts.
“It is amazing to see Church Street Park completely rejuvenated,” said Courtney Ross, Amazon’s senior manager of external affairs in Nashville. “After renovations were unveiled this summer, it’s great to see our community gathering here and enjoying this vital public space.”
The announcement comes from the Historical Capitol Corridor Foundation (HCCF), which made an initial in-kind contribution to Metro Parks for a six-week pilot project during the summer of 2021.
The project has been approved to continue efforts to program, maintain, provide safety, and plantings until June 30, 2022.
“We are grateful to Amazon for this generous gift and for seeing the value that Church Street Park brings to our city as one of the only green spaces in the heart of downtown,” HCCF President Ann V. Butterworth said. “It is a vibrant place for people to visit who live, work, and enjoy downtown.”
For more information on Church Street Park, click here.
