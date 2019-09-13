NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Amazon has some 30,000 different positions across the country.
Hundreds are available right now in Nashville.
If you are interested in attending Amazon’s Career Day they encourage you to register online.
You’ll enter you personal information, then click what type of role you’re intersted in.
There are several options available depending on what you may specialize in.
“Those entry level roles that pay $15 an hour, along with benefits to the jobs in our center in Nashville that growing. Those will include roles like route planning, map and location services, software development engineers who are working on the robotics in our fulfillment center network...database migration consultants, quality analysts”, said Ardine Williams, Amazon's Vice President of Workforce Development.
At career day you’ll be able to learn about the teams that are hiring and the positions that are open.
“We love for candidates to come out and talk to current employees, learn more about those jobs and what it really is to work at Amazon,” said Williams.
Amazon will not be offering on the spot jobs or interviews.
The doors open at 11:30 am and close at 7 pm on Tuesday at Cannery Ballroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.