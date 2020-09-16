NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Amazon will host its annual Career Day today, but this year the event is entirely virtual.
A total of 33,000 jobs are up for grabs nationwide, with more than 500 of them based here in Nashville.
All Amazon jobs start at $15 an hour, come with health insurance, up to 20 weeks of parental leave and company-funded training.
The career fair begins at 11 a.m. CT and runs for three hours.
You can learn more about the event by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.