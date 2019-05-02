NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Students and teachers at a Nashville school received a big surprise on Thursday.
Amazon donated $10,000 worth of supplies to Warner Arts Magnet Elementary School. New bean bags, kindles, books and pens were just a portion of the gifts.
The regional director for Amazon said some of their employees have students at the school, so it’s important to give back.
“We’re growing our operations presence here in Nashville with the addition of 5,000 jobs in the next couple of years, so we’ve got a big stake in this community and we’re investing back into it,” said James Shively, Regional Director of Amazon Logistics.
“Anytime we can get corporations that are invested in our area to in turn invest in our schools, that partnership becomes a life-changing opportunity for our boys and girls,” said Principal Ricki Gibbs II.
The new Amazon hub will be located in The Gulch were the Lifeway Building used to stand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.