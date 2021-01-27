NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Amazon has announced they are donating $325,000 to help address childhood food insecurity with Second Harvest Food Bank.
With this donation, it brings Amazon's total donation amount to more than $615,000 for the hunger relief efforts across Middle and west Tennessee's service area.
Amazon workers have donated their time to sort and pack food items for anyone that may be facing hunger.
More than 108,500 meals have been delivered to local children, families and seniors since April 2020 through Amazon's Community Delivery program, which provides free home delivery of food boxes to households that have no transportation or are quarantining due to COVID-19.
In November 2020, Amazon delivered more than 30,000 pounds of fresh produce and other food items for the Thanksgiving holiday to both Nashville families who were quarantining and seniors in assisted living facilities.
