NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Amazon has announced they are hiring for 100,000 new positions throughout the U.S. and Canada. Of those jobs, 2,500 will be in Nashville.
These jobs are for Amazon's 12 shipping hubs in the Greater Nashville Area. Most of them are already open, some others in the works. In all, Amazon has more than 7 million square feet of real estate in Nashville.
Amazon's towers in the Nashville Yards are still under construction and set to open in 2021. That corporate office alone will employ 5,000 people. This summer, Amazon announced that 1,000 of those positions were already filled.
Many of the new operating jobs are starting at $15 an hour. If you're interested in applying for one, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.