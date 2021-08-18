CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Amazon will bring a new fulfillment center and 500 new jobs to Clarksville, the tech company announced Wednesday.
“This fulfillment facility comes on a wave of recent announcements of Amazon investing in Tennessee," said Governor Bill Lee. "The creation of 500 new jobs will bolster the economic growth that Montgomery County is experiencing, and it will support Amazon’s initiatives across our state.”
The new 1-million-square-foot fulfillment center is expected to launch in 2022.
This facility will be Tennessee's 10th fulfillment center and is the fourth to be announced in the past 19 months.
Since 2010, Amazon says they have invested more than $13 billion in Tennessee.
The new facility will create 500 full-time positions with comprehensive benefits.
