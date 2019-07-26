In the Nashville yards, just north of the Gulch, there's a massive construction site that will soon be home to Amazon’s two corporate office towers.
The retail giant announced last year that they were bringing their Operations Center of Excellence to Nashville. The move would create 5,000 jobs to the area, the largest jobs deal in Tennessee’s history.
As of today, more than 400 positions have already been filled ahead of the move. There are 112 corporate positions posted online on Amazon's jobs web page.
Amazon already employs nearly 3,700 people in Middle Tennessee.
Just last month, Amazon filed a permit with the city to add another fulfillment center to their fleet. The permit was for a 100,000 square foot space at the old Dell building near the airport. This would be in addition to their Antioch, Lebanon and Murfreesboro locations. However, documents state that this facility would mainly be used to expand their Amazon Prime Now services of two-hour and same-day deliveries.
Amazon will be hiring hundreds more people for their Nashville offices by the end of this year. The downtown towers are set to open the first half of 2021.
