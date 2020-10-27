MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Amazon is creating an additional 100,000 new seasonal jobs heading into the holidays and almost 5,000 of those are available in Tennessee.
At the Speedway Industrial Park in Wilson County, Amazon's new delivery station is a massive 600,000 square feet facility. With it comes 100 new jobs and the hope of 150 altogether when fully operational.
It's the third location for Amazon inside of Wilson County.
"We know the quality of jobs that they bring," GC Hixson, Executive Director Joint Economic & Community Development Board of Wilson County said. "Our unemployment levels are coming down. We appreciate their confidence for the third time in our community now."
It will help create more jobs from different companies in a space that has a lot of potential.
"There is an opportunity to build five more buildings ranging from 250 square feet to 1.2 million square feet," Hixson said. "(It) can be delivered within nine to ten months. You can consider between 800 to 1000 jobs for 1 million square-foot building."
It not only provides more jobs, but a big financial boost to Wilson County as well.
"There’s no tax abatements on any of these projects out here today so the county receives full taxes on each investment here which goes towards quality education that we pride ourselves in," Hixson says.
