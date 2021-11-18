BOSTON, MA (WSMV) – A new vaccine trial is underway, one that is focused on Alzheimer's disease.
Researchers at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston have starting a clinical trial looking at the safety and efficacy of their nasal vaccine for the disease.
It allegedly uses an intranasal agent that is designed to activate white blood cells on the sides and back of the neck.
The researchers hope this agent will allow the cells to migrate to the brain and trigger a clearance of a certain plaque, which is considered “one of the hallmarks of Alzheimer's Disease,” according to the hospital’s website.
The trial will include 16 participants between the ages of 60 and 85 with early, symptomatic Alzheimer's disease.
Dr. Howard Weiner, one of the lead researchers on the project, calls these trials “a remarkable milestone.”
