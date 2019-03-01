I-440 project
(WSMV file photo)

There are several alternate routes around south Nashville to avoid the construction zone on Interstate 440.

Alternate routes include:

  • I-40 through downtown
  • Briley Parkway either north around downtown or south along White Bridge Road, Woodmont Boulevard and Thompson Lane
  • I-840 from near Dickson to Lebanon

Be sure to plan ahead for delays, especially at the interstate junctions like I-40, I-65 and I-24 as well as corridors like West End Avenue, Hillsboro Pike and Nolensville Pike.

Lane closures will stay in place through 2020.

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Traffic Reporter/Meteorologist

Melanie Layden has been the News4 traffic anchor/reporter since May 2015. She also fills in as a meteorologist after completing course work at Mississippi State University.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.