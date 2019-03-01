There are several alternate routes around south Nashville to avoid the construction zone on Interstate 440.
Alternate routes include:
- I-40 through downtown
- Briley Parkway either north around downtown or south along White Bridge Road, Woodmont Boulevard and Thompson Lane
- I-840 from near Dickson to Lebanon
Be sure to plan ahead for delays, especially at the interstate junctions like I-40, I-65 and I-24 as well as corridors like West End Avenue, Hillsboro Pike and Nolensville Pike.
Lane closures will stay in place through 2020.
