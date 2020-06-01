NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — “Enough is enough. These police need to quit killing us, our kids,” says Vickie Hambrick.
The mother of Daniel Hambrick says she knows the pain that George Floyd’s family is going through. “I know what they’re going through. Don’t nobody know until they lose a child or a family member. I know.”
Metro officer Andrew Delke shot and killed Daniel Hambrick on July 26, 2018, after a foot chase near the intersection of 17th Avenue North and Jo Johnston Avenue. Hambrick was shot in the back. Delke was charged with first degree murder.
Monday, family and friends celebrated Daniel in a vigil while also calling for justice. Senator Brenda Gilmore said, “Black people should feel free to go outside without the threat of ending up dead. Some times for no other reason than a traffic stop.”
Gilmore also said, “We’ve lost two young men here in Nashville. Jocques Clemmons and Daniel Hambrick and I wanted to bring awareness that we need some dramatic changes in our law enforcement. There’s some good law enforcement who believes in holding up justice but we’ve had a number of officers who are not properly trained, who have absolutely no compassion.”
Vickie Hambrick is determined to keep Daniel’s memory alive with the vigil and won’t stop fighting for him. “I’m going to get justice. I’m going to get justice and my son know I’m going to get justice. And I’m going to fight this battle. If I have to fight by myself I’m going to fight this battle. No matter what.”
A murder trial for the 2018 shooting still hasn’t happened yet. The jury selection for the case was set to begin March 11, 2020, with the trial following on March 16th but was moved to a June 15 jury selection and trial start on June 22. Hambrick’s lawyer says the DA and defense won’t go back until July 22nd to schedule the date of the trial.
“I’m still hurting I’m still in pain because my heart is broken and it’s going to be hard for my heart to be back together,” says Hambrick.
