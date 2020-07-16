FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) — Williamson County’s high school seniors were set to graduate between May 22-24 but, like so many other life plans, that never happened.
Thursday night started the first two of ten high schools in the county holding graduations.
Renaissance High School held theirs at Fourth Avenue Church of Christ, while all others are happening at the Williamson County Agricultural Expo Center.
Rick and Amanda Jenkins were excited to watch their son Christian walk across the stage and get his Nolensville High School diploma.
Rick saying, “he has been like so many other kids quarantined to his room, you know, away from his friends for so long and it’s kind of been heartbreaking for us as parents to go through that with him.”
Jenkins continues, “But you know as this has kind of sprung to life, it’s kind of spring them to life. You can kind of see them coming back together and being this class of 2020. They’re an amazing group of kids, we’re just glad that they finally get to publicly stand before their community and be honored in the way that they deserved.”
A Senior parade and staged virtual graduation was also held in the last few months for the students.
Amanda says, “we were able to as parents go in individually as a family and then take our time and take pictures with him on stage which was unique.”
Rick adding, “though it was special there was still this kind of sense that it’s not quite done and so think this is going to be a great way for them to find that kind of closure to their senior year that we all look for really.”
It’s a sentiment many parents have like Kim Webb who says, “I mean everyone wants this memory, everyone wants to have this moment for their child and to get to see this and have this in their scrapbook.”
Karen Stephens whose daughter Lauren graduated Thursday adds, “this was not the original graduation date at all and they were not allowed prom obviously so we are very excited that we are having this gathering tonight so that we can actually have some closure and celebration for them.”
Chairs were spaced on the Expo floor for each graduate and masks were required for all. Temperatures were also checked as guests walked through the entrance by what appeared to be thermal cameras.
Eight more schools graduate this weekend at the Ag Expo Center. Tickets are required.
July 17
- Independence High School - 9 am - 10 am
- Page High School - 2 pm - 3 pm
- Fairview High School - 7 pm - 8 pm
July 18
- Centennial High School - 9 am - 10 am
- Brentwood High School - 2 pm - 3 pm
- Summit High School - 7 pm - 8 pm
July 19
- Franklin High School - 2 pm - 3 pm
- Ravenwood High School - 7 pm - 8 pm
Regular COVID-19 testing at the site is cancelled on Friday, July 17.
