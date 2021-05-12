NASHVILLE, TN. - For the first time, we now know just how many people are impacted by Governor Bill Lee's decision to end federal unemployment benefits.

That number is over 109,000 people.

News4 Investigates confirmed with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development that that 109,900 Tennesseans will lose benefits when the federal pandemic unemployment programs end.

Currently there are 61,000 pending claims for all unemployment programs, including state.

Tuesday, Governor Lee announced four pandemic unemployment programs are set to end July 3rd.

Governor Lee says he's ending the programs because Tennesseans have access to more than 250,000 jobs in the state.

Governor Lee also added that families, businesses, and our economy thrive when we focus on meaningful employment and move on from short-term, federal fixes.

But for people who rely on federal programs for medical reasons, they believe Governor Lee is missing the mark.

