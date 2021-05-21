NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Middle Tennessee's first NASCAR Cup Series race in 37 years is sold out.
There will be no attendance restrictions at Nashville Superspeedway throughout the weekend for the "Ally 400" NASCAR Cup Series race. However, Superspeedway officials said a capacity crowd of 38,000 would experience the event years in the making.
This race will be the "first full-capacity sellout at a NASCAR track since the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic struck last spring," Superspeedway officials said.
LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - The NASCAR Cup Series will make its Nashville Superspeedway debut in 2021 on Father's Day, Sunday, June 20, 2021.
“This is an incredible milestone and shows all the progress we as a society and a sport have made against COVID-19,” Nashville Superspeedway’s President Erik Moses said in a statement on Friday. “It also shows us how eager race fans in this area are to see the return of the NASCAR Cup Series."
Even though the event will feature 100% seating capacity, the following COVID-19 safety measures will in be place during the weekend:
- Fans that are not fully vaccinated are highly encouraged to wear facemasks throughout the property, including in the grandstands, except when eating or drinking in accordance with CDC guidelines.
- Enhanced cleaning procedures in high-traffic areas, including concession and restroom areas, and plentiful hand sanitizer stations.
- Coolers will not be permitted in the grandstand, reducing the need to search them as part of the admission process.
“We appreciate the confidence that local and state health officials have shown in us to host our fans in a responsible way," Moses said. "The protocols and procedures we will have in place, along with the excitement surrounding the NASCAR Cup Series’ return to Nashville, will create the first of many sold out events at Nashville Superspeedway.”
The race will be shown on Father's Day at 2:30 p.m. on NBCSN.
