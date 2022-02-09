MAYFIELD, KY (WSMV) – After a tornado impacted the Mayfield area in Dec., a local organization hosted an event to support the cats affected by the devastating event.
Alley Cat Allies, a global movement leader to protect cats and kittens, launched an event Wednesday. The event focused on spaying and neutering dozens of cats impacted by the Mayfield Tornado with a 30-hour spay and neuter event.
President and Founder Becky Robinson said in a statement that through this initiative, community cats would be humanely trapped, spayed or neutered, vaccinated, ear-tipped for identification, and returned to their outdoor homes. This is a process called Trap-Neuter-Return Robinson said that will help end the breeding cycle and reduce shelter intake while also improving the lives of cats.
Alley Cat Allies provided the Mayfield area with humane traps for cats, and Robinson provided humane education and outreach, sharing best practices on managing the area’s population of cats.
The organization also provided emergency funding to the Mayfield Veterinary Clinic for critical, life-saving veterinary care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.