NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If you've been sneezing and coughing lately, you aren't alone. Allergy season is upon us and experts say the pollen count is high and this stretch of hot, dry weather we've seen recently isn't helping.
"A rise in global temperature plays a role in increasing pollen count," Dr. Robert Anolik, an allergy and Asthma specialist said. He tells us that late Spring to early Summer are the peak times for allergy sufferers.
"That's usually when the peak misery will occur," Anolik said.
Its misery that the doctor says wasn't perceived to be as bad last year, but most people were in quarantine this time last Spring. "When you think back to the spring of 2020, we were all hunkered down," Anolik said.
Now, more people are really getting out for the first time in over a year. He offers these tips for allergy sufferers:
- Keep your windows closed at home
- Take a shower before getting in bed
- Be sure to wash your clothes if you've been outside, even if they aren't dirty
Although the rain we are seeing at the start of Memorial Day weekend is a nice bit of relief, the dry heat will return and so will the pollen.
