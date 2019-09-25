NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The hot, dry summer has had a harsh impact on allergy sufferers as many struggle with an increased output from weeds – ragweed, specifically.
“It’s putting out a lot of pollen right now,” says Cosby Stone, Jr., and instructor in Allergy and Immunology at Vanderbilt Medical Center.
Ragweed grows in areas where grass transitions into trees and forests, known as border zones, which are most common along highways.
“The things that make ragweed grow really big are when its hot and dry and when there’s a lot of CO2,” says Stone. “Ragweed is actually a weed that takes advantage of our highways and our cars to grow even bigger. It sucks in the exhaust and creates more pollen."
Stone says pollen from weeds will likely be a problem for a while longer as the first frost is far away.
For relief from seasonal allergies, Stone suggests taking a daily over-the-counter anti-histamine and says there are a number of options that won’t leave you drowsy.
“If the symptoms you’re experiencing are predominantly swelling in your nose, then the thing you’ll want is the [steroidal] nasal spray,” says Stone.
The proper way to administer the spray is to put the nozzle in your nose, aimed diagonally toward the corner of your eye and the tops of your ear.
“The tissues that are swelling are right [in your cheeks] and into the middle of your nose,” explains Stone. “If you’re shooting it up your nose and you’re tasting it, then you’re wasting it.”
Over the counter eye drops help for redness due to allergies. Stone also suggests flushing the nose using a saline spray or a Neti Pot after spending time outside.
