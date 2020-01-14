NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Allegiant Airlines announced Tuesday their plans to offer nine new nonstop routes from Nashville International Airport and is offering one-way fares as low as $44 for a limited time.
The new routes include Bozeman, Montana; Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Norfolk, Virginia; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Peoria, Illinois; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Fargo, North Dakota; Flint, Michigan; and Greensboro, North Carolina.
“Allegiant continues to increase its air service options to and from Nashville and we appreciate their commitment to this market,” said BNA president and CEO Doug Kreulen. “These additional flight options help keep air fares competitive, serve the increasing travel needs of this region and keep us one of the fastest growing airports in the country.”
The new nonstop routes will operate twice weekly and are estimated to bring thousands to Nashville.
Flight days, times, and fares can be found on Allegiant.com.
