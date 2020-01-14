Plane

Plane generic (Source: Pixabay)

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Allegiant Airlines announced Tuesday their plans to offer nine new nonstop routes from Nashville International Airport and is offering one-way fares as low as $44 for a limited time.

The new routes include Bozeman, Montana; Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Norfolk, Virginia; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Peoria, Illinois; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Fargo, North Dakota; Flint, Michigan; and Greensboro, North Carolina.

“Allegiant continues to increase its air service options to and from Nashville and we appreciate their commitment to this market,” said BNA president and CEO Doug Kreulen. “These additional flight options help keep air fares competitive, serve the increasing travel needs of this region and keep us one of the fastest growing airports in the country.”

The new nonstop routes will operate twice weekly and are estimated to bring thousands to Nashville.

Flight days, times, and fares can be found on Allegiant.com.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

WSMV Digital Content Producer

Joey is an award-winning Digital Content Producer who joined WSMV in September 2018.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.