MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - A suspected burglar is on the loose after allegedly barricading himself inside of a home before escaping from police.
According to Mt. Juliet Police, officers responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle parked outside of a home in the 300 block of Fescue Drive. An officer then made verbal contact with an unknown person coming out of the home. The person then retreated back inside the home.
The Special Response team was eventually called in to assist. Crisis Negotiators even showed up and used a public address loud speaker to try and make contact with the person.
Below is a visual of where our officers are working. At this moment, the threat is isolated to the home where the possible burglary was occurring. The suspect could still be inside the home. pic.twitter.com/XiVI4cwjYc— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) August 29, 2019
Crisis Negotiators are now using a public address loud speaker in an attempt to make contact with the possible suspect who could be inside the home. We want the suspect to come out peacefully.— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) August 29, 2019
The police activity forced officers to close Fescue Drive between Maple Lane and Dogwood Drive.
The Special Response team eventually ended up searching the home and found no one inside.
No one was found in the home after the Special Response Team completed a search. It is likely that the suspect left the home & fled while the first arriving officer was waiting on back-up. Detectives are investigating this as a burglary and following-up on good leads. pic.twitter.com/WIjDLQTiCr— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) August 29, 2019
Police say the suspect likely left the home and fled the scene while the first responding officer was waiting for back-up. This incident is being investigated as a burglary.
