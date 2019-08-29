Mt. Juliet Barricade

MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - A suspected burglar is on the loose after allegedly barricading himself inside of a home before escaping from police.

According to Mt. Juliet Police, officers responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle parked outside of a home in the 300 block of Fescue Drive. An officer then made verbal contact with an unknown person coming out of the home. The person then retreated back inside the home.

The Special Response team was eventually called in to assist. Crisis Negotiators even showed up and used a public address loud speaker to try and make contact with the person. 

The police activity forced officers to close Fescue Drive between Maple Lane and Dogwood Drive. 

The Special Response team eventually ended up searching the home and found no one inside. 

Police say the suspect likely left the home and fled the scene while the first responding officer was waiting for back-up. This incident is being investigated as a burglary.

