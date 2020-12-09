WILSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Wilson County Schools will begin all-virtual learning during the week of December 14th through December 18th.
This remote learning week backs up to the Holiday/Winter break.
The district anticipates that grades 6-12 students will return to hybrid learning on Tuesday, January 5th. All K-5 will be traditional in-person learning.
“This is the last thing we wanted to do, however given the latest reports and health trends from our district, we feel that this course of action is best at this time. While staffing concerns remain extremely high, our goal is to make sure we do what’s best for our teachers, students and staffs overall. Our school administrators and teachers have worked extremely hard in making sure any gaps that needed to be filled were taken care of. This full transition will help ease that burden as we all try to do everything we can to get healthy, stay healthy and continue to navigate responsibly through the ongoing pandemic,” Dr. Donna Wright, Director of Schools said.
