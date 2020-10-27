NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – WeGo announced on Tuesday that all bus services will be free on Election Day, Tuesday, November 3rd.
“We’re here to connect people to their communities, and voting is one of the most powerful ways people can invest in themselves, their neighbors, and their communities on a local and national level” said Nashville MTA Board Chair Gail Carr Williams. “Many Nashville residents have endured extraordinary personal and financial hardships this year, so removing one obstacle to ensure their voices are heard at the polls was an easy decision for us. Put on your mask, hop on a WeGo bus, and VOTE.”
To participate, simply get on the bus and go.
For more information about polling locations and which busses you can take, click here.
