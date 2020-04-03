The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation announced today that all 56 of Tennessee's state-owned parks will close from April 4th through April 14th. It will be a complete closure of facilities and access to all nature areas.
The decision comes after Governor Bill Lee signed executive order 23 requiring all Tennesseans to stay at home.
