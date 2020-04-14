NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - State parks will remain closed until further notice to stop the spread of COVID-19, according to environmental officials.
All 56 state parks were supposed to be closed until April 14. Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation says the parks cannot open on that date, but did not release when the parks will reopen.
“We are grateful for the cooperation and understanding of Tennesseans during this difficult period,” Jim Bryson, deputy commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, said in a statement on Tuesday. “We are extending closure of the parks in the interest of safety for everyone.”
State officials closed the parks on April 4 because they "saw staggering increases in visitor traffic, including from out of state visitors."
Officials added the "increased visitation" became "difficult for park visitors and staff to maintain safe distances from each other."
“We want to make sure that when we do reopen, visitors and our park staff can feel confident in their safety,” Bryson said. “With health and safety at the forefront, we look forward to getting people back into the outdoors – beyond their backyards and neighborhoods – to experience the natural wonders our state has to offer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.