RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - Two Rutherford County schools will reopen their doors this morning after students and teachers went into precautionary quarantine for COVID-19.
Last week Smyrna Elementary School had to shut their doors after some students and teachers began showing potential symptoms of the coronavirus. The school switched to a temporary virtual learning model.
But Rutherford County Schools now says they were given the green light to reopen school buildings after additional contact tracing was conducted.
Only individuals still showing symptoms will have to remain at home.
Smyrna Elementary was the second out of the 49 in Rutherford County that had to cease in-person learning.
Christiana Middle School was also impacted and had to conduct strictly online learning.
The district is reassuring parents that if COVID-19 impacts a student or classroom that they will be notified.
