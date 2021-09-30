Body cameras

Photo: WatchGuard Video

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police announced late Thursday that all officers within the Metro Nashville Police Department are now outfitted with body cameras including 1,367 lieutenants, sergeants, and officers including Metro Parks Police. 

They say 790 vehicles have been outfitted with in-car camera systems as well. 

This announcement has been years in the making. The issue came to light in 2017 after the police shooting death of Jocques Clemmons. Only a select group of officers had body worn cameras at the time. Then Mayor Megan Barry formed an advisory group to get policies and procedures in place for a broader plan. 

The following year reignited calls for all officers to have cameras when Officer Andrew Delke shot and killed Daniel Hambrick. Delke did not have a body camera and his police car did not have a dash camera. Delke is currently in prison serving a three year sentence for killing Hambrick. 

In early 2020 after almost three years of budget woes, Metro Police began a pilot program to test different kinds of body cameras. Then, 23 officers in the traffic division received cameras. In June of that year, the West Precinct outfitted all 60 patrol cars with in-car cameras to record every stop and arrest. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.