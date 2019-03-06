HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Some local families said an all-inclusive playground for children is a true need.

Since last month’s flooding, one very special place has had to lock its gates. They're fighting their way back.

"It says 'blessed,'" said Rachel McAuley, holding up a little gold necklace around her neck. "I just have to put it on, and I can start my day off right."

McAuley said she's blessed by beautiful memories of her daughter, Mary, who passed away at age 14.

"She had cerebral palsy and epilepsy," said McAuley. "She was known for her contagious smile."

McAuley said she's also blessed by Mary's Magical Place, a park for all children of all needs created in Mary's memory in Hendersonville.

After flooding last week, McAuley said hard work and cleaning has made the equipment look brand new.

"We were very fortunate that volunteers came out right away," she said.

Taking a closer look reveals there are a lot of problems left.

"It's dropped, and it keeps dropping," said McAuley, showing areas where the turf is uneven and bunched up.

"All that came up off the ground," she said, showing another area where the turf split exposing the ground beneath.

She showed other spots where the turf separated from the sidewalk.

McAuley said city insurance will eventually cover the repairs, but until there are fixes, Mary's Magical Place will remain closed.

"It's heartbreaking because now we have to tell everybody to wait again," she said.

McAuley said just as Mary's smile brought about this place to begin with, it'll bring it back too.

"We're looking forward to the grand re-opening when we get it cleaned up and ready," she said. "We were able to look at the people who come here and see their smiles, and we kinda see Mary through that."

McAuley said the park's still accepting donations for future maintenance fees. For information visit Mary's Magical Place.