Next week, a new inclusive park for children of all abilities will break ground in Gallatin. It's the latest new park in Middle Tennessee designed to accommodate all families. Some parents have been looking forward to the day they have these options.
"Right here in the front will be the playground," said Mary Gaureke of Gallatin Parks and Rec.
She walked across a six-acre section of Triple Creek Park.
"The far, far right will be the pedal park," she continued.
What's coming couldn't be more important to Gaureke. Her son, Brandt, is a child with autism. Growing up, Gaureke said it wasn't always easy finding playgrounds that were right for her son. In meeting other parents with children of different abilities, she learned of a need.
"We have a large population that is sometimes forgotten about," Gaureke said. "We see commercials on TV with typical kids. These special individuals need a place to play and enjoy their childhood."
This week, Gallatin voted to loan $550,000 to Parks and Rec to create Miracle Park. The space is slated to have a ball field with an even surface for children with a wheelchair or walker. It is also to have an all-inclusive playground.
Gaureke said money will be paid back to the city through fundraisers and donations.
She's noticed there's been a move toward more inclusive parks in Middle Tennessee, like the recent arrival of Mary's Magical Place in Hendersonville and another park in progress in Smyrna. Gaureke said all these options matter to many parents, and they're exactly what she always wanted to find while her son was growing up.
"It's so wonderful, the changing of people accepting kids of all abilities," she said.
The groundbreaking will be at Gallatin's Triple Creek Park on Tuesday, November 26 at 10 am.
For details on donations to the park, visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1005455502980548/.
