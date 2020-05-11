All events, activities at Ryman Auditorium postponed until June 6

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - All events and activities for the Ryman Auditorium have been suspended until next month, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

All shows and events as well as retail, food service at Cafe Lula, and all tourswill be suspended until June 6 "in the interest of the health and well-being of our guests and employees," according to officials with the Ryman Auditorium. 

The Ryman Auditorium said it will reach out to anyone who purchased tickets during this time. 

For more information and an updated list on the schedule of events, click here. 

 

